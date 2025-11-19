David Otunga Says The Shield Was ‘Nexus 2.0’

David Otunga believes Nexus could have had The Shield’s success.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. Among other things he talked about John Cena’s infamous SummerSlam win over their faction, and how different their future would have been had the Cenation Leader not forced the match finish to be changed.

When asked how much potential he thinks Nexus had, David Otunga compared the group’s failure to the success of the Shield. He explained that the trio was based on the idea they had first:

“I think we would have had a major run kind of like The Shield. Because if you ask me, I feel like The Shield was Nexus 2.0. What they did with The Shield, everything they did wrong in Nexus, they made sure they did it right with The Shield. That’s my opinion. So I assume we would have had a run kind of similar to that.”

Out of the original eight members of the Nexus faction, only Bryan Danielson ever won a world title. Between WWE and AEW, the American Dragon has had a total of 6 world title reigns.

The three members of the Shield, on the other hand, share a total of 17 world title reigns among them in the two promotions. Dean Ambrose holds the record for most AEW World Title reigns at 4, while Roman Reigns had the longest world title reign in the modern era with his 1,316 days run as WWE’s top champion.