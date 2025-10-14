Day of The Dead Match And More Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc

Multiple new matches have been announced for Halloween Havoc.

This week’s episode of the development brand saw the company start building the match card for the upcoming show with multiple big announcements.

The episode opened with NXT Champion Ricky Saints calling out Trick Williams for bailing on him in the men’s Elimination match at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown. Williams later attacked the current champion and it was announced that he’ll face Saints in a title bout at the upcoming show.

In a different segment, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. called out the North American Champion Ethan Page after picking up a victory over Lexis King. Page announced a match between the two for Halloween Havoc. Wagner Jr. then proposed the bout to be a ‘Day of The Dead’ match, which is expected to be an anything goes bout.

Apart from this, a rematch between Hardy Boys and DarkState, as well as an NXT Women’s Championship match between Jacy Jayne and Tatum Paxley was also confirmed during the show.

NXT Halloween Havoc Match Card

The upcoming NXT PPV will take place from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on October 25, 2025. You can check out the match card for the show below: