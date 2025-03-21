DDP and Chris Jericho Assist Abdullah the Butcher’s Recovery

Wrestling icon Abdullah the Butcher has shared a positive update on his health, highlighting his recovery journey after years of physical challenges. Known for his brutal in-ring style and international wrestling career, Abdullah had been confined to a wheelchair in recent years and required daily assistance.

Now living with his friend Malika, who helps care for him, Abdullah posted a video message on Facebook thanking those who have supported him. He specifically mentioned Chris Jericho and Diamond Dallas Page, noting that Jericho helped connect him with Page, whose DDP Yoga program is contributing to his recovery.

In the video, Abdullah shared that he can now stand, raise his arms above his head—something he hadn’t been able to do before—and even begin dressing himself again. The update marks a significant improvement in his physical condition.

Diamond Dallas Page has a history of helping fellow wrestlers through his wellness program, including Lex Luger, who was recently named to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.