DDP Thinks WWE Star Will Be Future ‘Babyface Of The Company’

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is destined for a massive babyface run, potentially becoming the “biggest babyface” in WWE. Speaking with CasinoBeats, the WCW legend gave high praise for the young star’s development and connection with the audience.

DDP pointed out the positive reactions Dominik often receives despite his heel persona during recent appearances, including at WrestleMania 41.

“It was interesting because he’s the biggest heel, and yet at that last WrestleMania, boy you swear to God he was the biggest babyface of the company,” DDP stated.

He advised Dominik to maintain his current character for now.

“The kid’s going to be a hell of a babyface when he makes that flip,” DDP stated. “Hold onto that heel thing as long as you can, because when he flips, I’ll tell you what that’s a kid I’m a big fan of.”

DDP also praised Dominik’s journey and work ethic.