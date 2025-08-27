DDP Undergoes Heart Procedure After Health Scare

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has shared a health update with his fans, revealing that he recently underwent a cardioversion medical procedure after going into Atrial fibrillation (AFib).

In a post on social media, the 69-year-old legend detailed the recent health scare, which he said occurred while he was working out without his heart monitor.

“Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy, and heart racing… and well, here we are…” Page wrote. He then shared a photo of himself stretching minutes after waking up from the successful procedure, adding that his wife, Payge McMahon, was asking him to rest.

AFib is a condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and rapidly. A cardioversion is a medical procedure used to restore a normal heart rhythm.

Page explained that this is the second time in three years he has dealt with the condition. “I’ll have a cardio ablation next month and should be good to go,” he added.

He also used the experience to offer a warning to his followers. “I will never not wear a heart monitor and/or @Apple watch when working out again… If you are over 50 and or have a slightly enlarged heart, you should wear a heart monitor too!”