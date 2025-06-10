Details On Drew McIntyre & Sheamus ‘Banger Bros’ Segment That Was Shot Down Quickly

Drew McIntyre has had a career resurgence in recent times after making some major changes to his character and becoming one of the best promos in all of wrestling. Before this change however, the Scottish Warrior had pitched some ideas that might have taken his career in a completely different direction.

The former World Champion was involved in a storyline with Sheamus back in 2023. The real-life best friends feuded with each other and also teamed on a number of occasions during this time. The duo were referred to as Banger Bros on a few occasions but the name was dropped quickly after WWE learned that it was similar to a popular porn site.

Sheamus even mentioned this during his appearance on Pat McAfee show last week, noting that it got ‘shut down real fast.’ Now Fightful Select has provided some updates on what the former champion meant.

According to the site, not all WWE higher ups were aware of this connection at first and Drew McIntyre had actually pitched about using this coincidence for some light hearted skits poking fun at the whole thing.

One of the segments pitched by the Scottish Warrior himself would have seen the duo of McIntyre and Sheamus picking up the Alpha Academy in their van, after the group faced car troubles.

Once they were all in the van, a disagreement would rise up, leading to a fight. This would result in the rest of the group being kicked off the van, with only Maxxine Dupri remaining on-board.

Needless to say that the segment was never approved. Not only that but the name was nixed immediately after the pitch and the duo were told to not make the reference again.