Backstage Details On Drew McIntyre’s Big Money WWE Contract

Drew McIntyre is gonna continue making big money with WWE for years to come.

The contractual status of the Scottish Psychopath became a topic of discussion recently when Vince Russo invited the WWE star to perform for Juggalo Championship Wrestling whenever his deal expired.

.@DMcIntyreWWE would LOVE to discuss you coming to @jcwlunacy once your @wwe contract expires. You have my word—-you won’t be booked like ???!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) November 2, 2025

Fightful Select picked up on this discussion and provided some updates on the former World Champion’s contractual status. They noted that McIntyre has more than two years left in his current contract, where he is making more than a million dollars per year:

“Outside of it being into the millions of dollars per year, we’re also told that there’s about two and a half years left on it. That would carry Drew into 2028. We can’t confirm it specifically, but it was hinted to us that it was a four-year contract that would carry him at least through WrestleMania 2028.”

Drew McIntyre signed a new contract with the company last year. The news received a lot of publicity when The Rock congratulated him on social media and gifted him a sword on the occasion.

The 40-year-old has continued his partnership with the Hollywood star since then, and McIntyre even became the face of Under Armour’s special Project Rock collection launched this year.

The latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Drew unsuccessfully challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title and we’ll have to see what the company is planning for him next.