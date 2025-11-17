Dolph Ziggler Returns On WWE Raw

WWE Superstars can sometimes make returns to the company in shocking fashion, and this week’s episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden provided a great opportunity for a former World Champion to surprise fans.

WWE considers Madison Square Garden its home, and the November 17 episode of RAW included one former Superstar coming home. Dolph Ziggler, who has been competing as Nic Nemeth since his WWE release, returned to his former moniker tonight.

Dolph Ziggler was revealed as the mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Sikoa did not know who he was facing, and his reaction was shown in real-time. The return brought a great pop from the Madison Square Garden crowd. Ziggler ultimately lost the match, putting over Sikoa to advance in the tournament.

It is currently unclear if this return means Ziggler will be back with WWE for the long haul. WWE released the former World Champion in September 2023. Since then, he has taken to the indies and has been a top star in TNA Wrestling, where he is a former TNA World Champion. He has made appearances on NXT television as part of the working relationship between WWE and TNA, but this return to the main roster was a big deal for the MSG crowd.

This is the second former WWE Superstar to return for the tournament. On last week’s SmackDown, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) returned to face LA Knight. Since that appearance, Ryder’s merchandise on WWE Shop has become a top seller. Only time will tell if fans will now buy up classic Ziggler gear.

OH. MY. GOD.



DOLPH ZIGGLER IS SOLO SIKOA'S SURPRISE OPPONENT!!! ? pic.twitter.com/AxQ5sqYhTQ — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

ZIGGLER SOLD THE HELL OUT OF THAT SPIKE



AND SOLO SIKOA ADVANCES IN THE TOURNAMENT!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/mTzDNIoERz — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) November 18, 2025