Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Title, Berates Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has added more gold to his collection after capturing the AAA Mega Championship at the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event. In the show’s main event, Dominik ended the reign of El Hijo del Vikingo to become new champion.

After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio put the title around his son’s waist. Rather than take this as a humbling moment from his legendary father, Dominik berated his father, ordering him out of the ring and miming that he’d kicked him to the proverbial curb.

This is Dominik Mysterio's world, and we're all just living in it ?@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/5FVuVHtFzQ — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

Dominik’s victory as the new AAA Mega Champion marks the latest title to come to the Judgment Day. The group also holds the Intercontinental Championship thanks to Dominik as well as the World Tag Team Titles (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh.) 2025 has also seen the faction hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as well as the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Now, Dominik will have to juggle his time between WWE and AAA, though the 28-year-old seems more than up to the challenge. After declaring himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion within minutes of his win earlier this year, fans can expect plenty of boasting and bravado from the new AAA Mega Champion.