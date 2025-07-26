Dominik Mysterio Invades AAA, Added To TripleMania Title Match

Dominik Mysterio made himself known in a major way at AAA’s July 25 event in Mexico City. In his unannounced appearance Mysterio stunned fans by attacking Dragon Lee and Hijo del Vikingo immediately after their match.

Grabbing a microphone after the ambush, Dominik made it clear he wasn’t in Mexico just to cause trouble—he came for championship gold. His challenge led to a major announcement: Mysterio is now officially part of the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleManía.

The high-stakes bout will see Hijo del Vikingo defend his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and now, Dominik Mysterio. The showdown will come on August 16, where the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion plans on leaving as a double champion.

Before then, Dominik will be at SummerSlam, where he’s set to defend the Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles. The Judgment Day star is certainly making an impression in wrestling, both in and out of WWE.