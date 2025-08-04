Dominik Mysterio Addresses Potential Babyface Turn In WWE

Despite being one of WWE’s most hated heels for years, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has started to receive more cheers from the fans. In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Mysterio addressed the changing crowd reactions and discussed the possibility of a future babyface turn.

“Dirty Dom” acknowledged that while he is still mostly booed, he has noticed fans chanting along with his theme song, which he admits is a funny experience after being booed for so long.

“You know, I react to what is being given to me, right? And as of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then, they’ll chant that Dirty Dom song,” he said. “And that Dirty Dom song, for one way or another, it always gets a crack out of me and I tend to break and smile because it’s funny hearing everyone singing it together — because I’ve just been getting booed for years.”

When asked if this growing support could lead to him embracing a babyface role, Mysterio was non-committal. He stated that he hasn’t changed anything about his character and that any potential turn would have to happen naturally.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it ’cause I haven’t changed anything about myself. I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way,” he explained. “We’ll have to wait and see… it’s got to be organic. You can’t force anything. Can’t force it.”

Mysterio’s comments on his character come just one night after a major victory at the SummerSlam premium live event. On Night Two of the show from MetLife Stadium, “Dirty Dom” successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, securing one of the biggest wins of his career. It remains to be seen if the fan support he has been receiving will continue to grow in the wake of his successful title defense.