Dominik Mysterio at TripleManía XXXIII: Complete Breakdown

Dominik Mysterio’s path to TripleManía XXXIII began with a shocking surprise appearance at AAA’s Alianzas event on July 25, 2025. Making his AAA debut in Mexico City, Mysterio stunned fans by attacking both Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo immediately after their match. Grabbing a microphone after the ambush, Dominik declared his intentions weren’t just to cause trouble.. he came for championship gold.

Before the match, Dominik Mysterio was actually the betting favorite to win the AAA Mega championship, but ultimately we saw El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the title.

At TripleManía XXXIII (August 16, 2025)

The AAA Mega Championship match featured a four-way bout between defending champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. The match took place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City and was the main event of TripleManía XXXIII.

Dominik Mysterio had the match won before a dramatic interference changed everything. Just as “Dirty Dom” was about to capture the title, AJ Styles made a surprise appearance and hit the Styles Clash on Dominik. This interference allowed Vikingo to hit his 630 senton for the victory, retaining the AAA Mega Championship.

The Mexico City crowd was not happy with the result, booing the defending champion relentlessly to end the show. The interference by Styles clearly frustrated fans who were expecting a title change.

Dominik’s Response

After the event, Dominik broke his silence on Instagram, sharing photos and reels from the match while calling the result a “highway robbery”. His post-match reaction showed his disappointment with how the match concluded due to outside interference.

The interference by AJ Styles extends their ongoing rivalry beyond WWE programming. This global expansion of their feud could lead to more international encounters, with fans already calling for the rivalry to continue in different markets.

The TripleManía XXXIII main event effectively served as both a showcase for WWE’s new partnership with AAA and a continuation of Dominik Mysterio’s character development, even though the title change many expected didn’t materialize due to AJ Styles’ dramatic interference.