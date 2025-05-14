Dominik Mysterio Reveals Payday for Childhood WWE Appearance

Dominik Mysterio debuted in WWE when he was a child and was an integral part of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s acclaimed feud in 2005. Speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast, Dominik shared the incredible pay he made for one appearance at the time.

“I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid five grand. Five grand. That was just for one of the events.”

Dominik’s parents were often coy about his pay, the Judgment Day star added, often telling him that they were putting his earnings to the side. After badgering his ‘deadbeat’ elders, Dominik was told about his five-grand pay-day, resulting in a unique trip to Toys ‘R’ Us.

“It totaled out to maybe $400, maybe $300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’ It probably all went to my sister’s college fund.”

Today, Dominik is making big bucks as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and has become a popular Superstar despite his heel antics. With Toys ‘R’ Us re-opening stores in 2024, Dominik may get his $5,000 toy trip after all.