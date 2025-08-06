Dominik Mysterio Details Crazy Fan Encounter With Newlywed Couple

Dominik Mysterio has revealed one of his craziest fan interactions.

The Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement podcast. He talked about things such as Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB contract on CM Punk, his SummerSlam victory over AJ Styles and more.

When asked about weird fan interactions, the 20-year veteran recalled the one time a newlywed couple came to his Meet & Greet asking to sit down with him later:

“I’ve had some pretty crazy ones to where some dude and his wife came up to me and they’re like, ‘hey, we’re here on our honeymoon.’ And his wife goes, ‘Yeah, I convinced him to bring me here on our honeymoon. Do you want to hang out later?’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not really about that life.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, just hit me up later.’ I look at her husband and I’m like, ‘Dude, this is your wife, right? That’s crazy.’ But I get it. I get it. I was like, ‘I have that effect on women. I understand.'”

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his IC title against AJ Styles at night 2 of SummerSlam 2025. He used one of his loose boots to get the upper hand over the Phenomenal One and get the win.

The Judgment Day member faced off against Dragon Lee on the next night on Raw. The match also featured the debut of a new El Grande Americano. You can check out more about it here.