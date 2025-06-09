Eddie Guerrero Grave
Dominik Mysterio Honors Eddie Guerrero with IC Title Tribute

by Thomas Lowson

Dominik Mysterio has made it no secret that he is inspired by the late, great Eddie Guerrero who tragically passed in November 2005, aged 38. Taking to X, Mysterio shared that he recently visited Guerrero’s grave, and gave a solemn tribute: the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio has held the title since WrestleMania 41 and wasted no time in declaring himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Guerrero held the title on two occasions for a combined 116 days, winning the gold from Chyna and Rob Van Dam in 2000 and 2002 respectively.

Close to two decades after his passing, Guerrero continues to inspire the modern-day wrestling world, a testament to the legacy he left behind. For Dominik Mysterio, his visit to Guerrero’s grave wasn’t just about honoring a fellow wrestler, but a man who helped shape his life both in and out of the ring.

Related News