Dominik Mysterio Explains How CM Punk Got His WrestleMania Main Event

Dominik Mysterio says CM Punk got his WrestleMania main event because he cried like a baby about it.

The Straight Edge star got to main event the Show of Shows for the first time in his career at Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas. He went up against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match centered around Paul Heyman’s loyalty. Punk lost the bout after Heyman turned on him, but it was still a dream come true for the Chicago native.

The young wrestling veteran who constantly banters with CM Punk on social media was asked about his hate for the former World Champion during an interview on the Casual Conversations podcast. Dominik Mysterio explained that he hates Punk because he looks like Eddie Munster:

“I think we just both mutually hate each other, equally. Cause I fucking hate CM Punk. I don’t know what it is about that guy. I don’t know if it’s because he looks like Eddie Munster and I just want to kick him in the fucking face, Or the fact that everyone is like, ‘Oh he finally did it, he finally got his WrestleMania main event.’ Like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, it took you what, 45 years to accomplish your one goal? Goddamn dude, it’s about time.”

Dominik Mysterio also explained how CM Punk managed to earn a WrestleMania main event after all these years, before claiming himself as the true best in the world: