Dominik Mysterio Issues AAA Mega Championship Challenge for Worlds Collide 2

Dominik Mysterio has officially confirmed his challenge for the AAA Mega Championship against current champion El Hijo Del Vikingo at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on September 12.

The announcement comes following interference from AJ Styles in his match at TripleMania XXXIII from Mexico City. Speaking about the situation, Mysterio expressed his frustration with The Phenomenal One’s involvement.

? Dominik Mysterio ha confirmado en el canal de @mas_lucha que irá a por El Hijo del Vikingo y a por el Megacampeonato de AAA en Worlds Collide.



Habra revancha para Dirty Dom ? pic.twitter.com/byez723ryi — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 17, 2025

‘Honestly, I am very angry that this old man followed me all the way to Mexico City,’ Mysterio stated, according to Más Lucha. ‘Obviously, Hijo del Vikingo shouldn’t have won, I should be the new Mega Champion.’

Mysterio’s heel character has been generating considerable heat internationally, making him a compelling challenger for Vikingo’s championship.

‘Whatever happens, Hijo del Vikingo, I will see you at Worlds Collide,’ Mysterio declared, setting the stage for what promises to be a marquee attraction at the collaborative event.