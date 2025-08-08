Dominik Mysterio Names Controversial Segment As Inspiration For Heel Work

Dominik Mysterio has revealed which WWE heel he gravitated towards during his childhood.

The Judgment Day star recently had an interview with Billboard. He talked about things such as the biggest heel in pro sports today, his SummerSlam victory over AJ Styles and more.

When asked which was the first heel he idolized as a fan, Dominik Mysterio named JBL. Explaining why the former WWE Champion was the one who he gravitated towards, the current Intercontinental Champion proclaimed that everything Bradshaw did felt genuine:

“Because everything he did seemed so genuine and with hatred. He called himself “The Wrestling God” for a reason. Being a Latino Mexican myself, the skit of him going down by the border — and I know it might be a touchy subject right now — was crazy to me. As a heel, you’re pushing the button as much as possible.”

He Can Get Away With Everything: Dominik Mysterio

JBL changed his look and started wearing a suit, cowboy hat, and tie back in 2004 after his partnership with Faarooq ended. The controversial segment came shortly after he assumed the new gimmick, during the build to his 2004 Judgment Day match against Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik Mysterio claimed that the whole thing made him feel like JBL was someone who can get away with everything and it made him a fan:

“So to me, JBL was that dude, to where he can get away with everything and just do anything — because he’s also a 6’7 cowboy of a heel that’ll knock your head off with a clothesline.”

