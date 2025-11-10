Dominik Mysterio is Ready for John Cena: “Come get some, the Double Champ is Here”

Dominik Mysterio has addressed the swirling rumors about a potential WWE Intercontinental Championship match against John Cena. During a recent interview while WWE was on tour in Australia, Mysterio expressed his readiness to face the WWE legend if a challenge is issued. This match, if it takes place, could see Cena achieving the coveted status of a Grand Slam Champion. The speculation gained traction as John Cena is rumored to be wrestling Mysterio on tonight’s November 10th edition of Raw fromBoston.

Fans are buzzing over the possibility of Cena stepping into the ring with Mysterio, who has made it clear he is prepared for the encounter.

“If he comes knocking, I mean, I’m here. Dirty Dom is here, the Judgment Day is here. John Cena already knows, I’ve said it multiple times, if you want some, come get some. The double champ is here,” Mysterio stated confidently.

While the potential match remains unconfirmed, the anticipation continues to build. A showdown between Cena and Mysterio would be a significant event, potentially altering the landscape of WWE championships.

As Cena gears up for his appearance on Raw, fans are eager to see if the rumored challenge will materialize, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=im902Z-nVQs