Dominik Mysterio to Appear at Lids Times Square This Sunday

by Staff

Former WWE Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio will meet fans at Lids’ Times Square location on Sunday, November 16, as part of a special WWE Takeover event presented by Fanatics Fest.

The Judgment Day member will be available for photo opportunities from 7:00-8:30 PM at the store located at 237 W. 42nd Street in New York City. Tickets are available at Leap. The event runs from 6:00-9:00 PM and is free to attend.

The appearance coincides with the exclusive launch of the Geiger x WWE ‘Misplaced Attitude’ collection, a limited-edition collaboration with designer John Geiger available only at this location. Fans attending the event will also have access to a custom Fanatics Fest and John Geiger patch bar to personalize their purchases.

Additional activities include a spin-to-win promotion offering chances to secure tickets to Fanatics Fest NYC events. The Times Square location provides convenient access for wrestling fans throughout the tri-state area.

Meet and greet participants should arrive early, as talent appearance times are subject to change.

