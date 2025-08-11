Liv Morgan Upset At Roxanne Perez Over Tag Title Loss

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, a loss that hasn’t sat well with Liv Morgan. As Perez was subbing for the injured Morgan, Liv is now a former champion without being pinned or even involved in the match.

Speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio was asked about the title change and this latest setback to The Judgment Day. He admitted he hopes they reclaim the championships, especially for Perez’s sake.

“She just lost a title that wasn’t hers. You’re trying to get on Liv’s good side and you lose her title — Liv was not happy about that.”

Perez will have to make amends, Mysterio added, if she hopes to coexist with Morgan once Liv is recovered from her injury. Since Perez lost a title on Morgan’s behalf, Dominik has an idea in mind.

“Maybe win the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship and hand it to Liv when she comes back. Roxanne just needs to make up for it.“

Morgan is currently sidelined following shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for at least six months. It remains to be seen whether Perez will find a way to make it up to Morgan once she returns, as time is of the essence.