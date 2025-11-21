Dominik Mysterio Appears in Adriel Favela’s ‘Sucio Dom’ Music Video

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has expanded his presence beyond the wrestling ring by featuring in Adriel Favela’s latest music video, “Sucio Dom.” The title, translating to “Dirty Dom” in English, underscores Mysterio’s growing influence and persona in popular culture.

Mysterio’s appearance in the video coincides with his recent comments on the Towers of Power podcast, where he expressed a desire for a new theme song. During the interview in November 2025, he specifically mentioned Adriel Favela as an artist he admires and would like to collaborate with for his entrance music. This collaboration marks a significant crossover between the wrestling and music industries, highlighting Mysterio’s appeal and versatility as a performer.

The timing of this release could suggest potential future projects between Mysterio and Favela, possibly leading to a new entrance theme that reflects Mysterio’s evolving character and his nickname, “Dirty Dom.” Fans and industry insiders will be watching closely to see how this collaboration might influence Mysterio’s in-ring presentation and further elevate his status in both wrestling and entertainment.