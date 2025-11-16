Dominik Mysterio On Why Neck Tattoo Was A Terrible Decision

‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio recently stunned fans with a new neck tattoo that pays homage to the AAA Mega Champion’s lucha libre legacy. While Mysterio is proud to pay tribute to those who have come before him, just as long as it’s not his father, this tattoo has left Dom worse for wear.

On the Towers of Power podcast, Dominik explained how the tattoo is a mixture of the Aztec calendar with his uncle’s mask in the center. The tattoo is two-thirds finished, Mysterio added, before admitting that he’s not looking forward to getting inked again.

“It was a terrible decision… ‘cause the pain — and once you do it, you can’t just go like, ‘Okay, I’m done. I’m not going to finish it.’ The finished product is going to go down here more, so it’s bothering me already that it’s unfinished.”

Despite the pain, Dominik is determined to finish the tattoo. Describing himself as a ‘sicko,’ Mysterio acknowledged that neck tattoos always hurt, so he shouldn’t be surprised.

Mysterio is not the only wrestler with ink on their neck. Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo was introduced in 2020, and Rhodes has admitted that the tattoo was far bigger than he’d first planned. In 2024, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali debuted his neck tattoo, while AEW’s Swerve Strickland was inked later that same year.

Neck tattoos are a bold way to show off one’s pain tolerance, though Sheamus is certainly not going to be inking his body. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Dominik’s inky situation.