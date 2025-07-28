Dominik Mysterio Teases Major WWE Gear and Hair Makeover

WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio has revealed he’s planning a significant visual overhaul, with new gear designs already in development. Appearing for WWE’s ‘Break It Down’ series on YouTube, the reigning Intercontinental Champion shared his plans.

“I’ve had someone draw it out for me of, like, the next evolution of what I want my gear to be… and change it up a little bit, because it always has. I always got to keep, you know, people on their toes, but I can’t tell you guys. All I can say is just, you know, keep an eye out. There might be some stuff here and there.”

Despite the teased changed, the Judgment Day member confirmed he’ll continue wearing his current attire, which he says was inspired “La Parka” and “OG Dom,” for the time being. With that said, changes are coming for the Intercontinental Champion.

“I’m gonna rock the La Parka and the OG Dom stuff for a little bit more, but I got some stuff in the works that’s, like, super cool.”

It’s not just his attire that Mysterio is thinking about changing. On the show, Dominik teased going with a bleach-blond look, one similar to his WWE debut in 2005. The look, juxtaposed with Dominik keeping his moustache dark, would certainly prove ‘toyetic’ according to Dirty Dom.

“I’ve been thinking about bleaching my hair again and just fully like, because I think in my head I think I’d look cool but also like insane if I just bleached my whole head like bleach blonde exactly like this and leave my mustache just dark. I think it’d be a hell of an action figure.”

Mysterio has undergone several transformations throughout his WWE run, including changing attires as well as getting tattoos honoring some of wrestling’s greatest luchadors. With new designs already commissioned and a potential change to his hair, Mysterio is poised for the next evolution of his WWE character.