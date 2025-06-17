Dominik Mysterio IC Title Defence Announced For Night of Champions 2025

Dominik Mysterio is heading to Saudi Arabia.

The current Intercontinental Champion has been engaged in a storyline with AJ Styles recently. This week’s Raw saw the Phenomenal One taking on Dom’s Judgment Day teammate JD McDonagh in a singles bout.

Dirty Dom tried to help JD by interfering in the match, but Styles managed to overcome the odds. The former World Champion defeated McDonagh with a Styles Clash. Mysterio tried to hit AJ with the IC title belt after the bell, but he missed.

Finn Balor came out as AJ Styles was setting up for a phenomenal forearm on Dom. Balor pulled the IC Champ out of harm’s way, but his belt was left in the ring in the process. The former TNA champion then posed with the belt and it was announced that he’ll be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the title at the upcoming show.

Night of Champions Updated Match Card

WWE Night of Champions this year takes place on June 28, 2025, from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated match card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles Queen of The Ring Tournament Final

King of The Ring Tournament Final

Both the Tournaments are cross-branded and it has been announced that the winner of the competitions will receive a title shot at SummerSlam against the top champion of their brand.