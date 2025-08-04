Dominik Mysterio Reacts To AJ Styles’ Eddie Guerrero Tribute At SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio wasn’t fazed by AJ Styles’ attempt at mind games.

The Judgment Day member defended his IC title against the Phenomenal One at night 2 of SummerSlam. Both contestants paid tribute to the classic 2005 ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero by wearing their respective colors.

Dom is wearing reys SS gear and AJ is wearing Eddies SS gear… smart way to pay homage. pic.twitter.com/lVWuuvJm39 — (taji) “el sucios wife”?? (@queentajii) August 4, 2025

The IC Champion was asked about AJ wearing the colors of his role model while appearing on the SummerSlam post-show. Dominik claimed that stuff like this does not affect him at all:

“You know, I know he was trying to play mind games with me because of my alleged father. But what he doesn’t know is that stuff like that doesn’t get to me. I’m Dirty Dom, I’ve been playing here… I’m as homegrown as it gets.”

AJ Styles finally got to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the IC title at SummerSlam, after the later avoided the bout for weeks due to a rib injury. Mysterio tried to use Eddie Guerrero’s chair trick to get AJ disqualified but Styles saved himself by pretending to be hit as well.

The former WWE champion then grabbed Dirty Dom’s leg for the Calf Killer submission but the IC Champ slipped out of his boot. AJ ended up accidentally hitting the referee and Dom used the spare boot to finally get the upper hand on his opponent and retain the title.