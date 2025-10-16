Dominik Mysterio Comments On Potential Match With ‘Old Geezer’ John Cena

Dominik Mysterio has commented on a potential match with John Cena.

Despite all the accolades in his long career, the Cenation Leader has never won the Intercontinental Championship. With only four dates left in his retirement tour, there has been a lot of talk on whether or not we’ll see Cena holding the belt.

During a recent interview with tonyfree27, Dirty Dom was asked about the potential match with the Peacemaker star. The current IC Champion said that if the ‘old geezer’ wants him to put the final nail in his coffin, he knows where to find the Judgment Day star:

“At the end of the day, I’m here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He’s got four dates left, you said. If that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be and stay your dirty double champ.”

John Cena is set for two Raw appearances in November, followed by a match at Survivor Series. It’ll be his last PLE as an active competitor before his retirement match at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Reports suggest that the 17-time world champion will indeed challenge Dominik Mysterio for his title at the next WWE PPV, but we’ll have to wait for his TV return next month for the confirmation.