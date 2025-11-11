Dominik Mysterio, John Cena
Dominik Mysterio Blames Judgment Day & Triple H After IC Title Loss

by Thomas Lowson

The November 10, episode of WWE Raw saw Dominik Mysterio lose the Intercontinental Championship to John Cena. This win makes John a WWE Grand Slam Champion, a huge accolade mere weeks before his in-ring career comes to an end.

On X, WWE’s official account shared Dominik’s reaction to his defeat. Mysterio was quick to argue that the Judgment Day should have been there to help him in his match against WWE’s ‘Greatest of All Time.’

“I don’t understand what happened. Where’s Finn? Where’s JD? Raquel? Roxanne? f****! ANYBODY?! Where is the Judgment Day? Where is the Judgment Day when you need them? It doesn’t matter, I’m still holding gold. I was cheated out there by my so-called boss, Triple H. Where is my famil?”

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April, and at the time of his match with Cena, was the longest-reigning active champion in WWE. In September, Mysterio became a double champion by capturing the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

Raw was not a good night for the Judgment Day, as Raquel Rodriguez failed to bring the Women’s World Title to the faction. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see what Dominik does next after this major setback.

