Dominik Mysterio Responds To Cody Rhodes Calling Him WWE’s Future

Dominik Mysterio recently gave his perspective on the high praise received from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes had previously discussed Mysterio on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, sharing that Dominik is viewed internally as the future of the company. Mysterio responded by comparing Rhodes to an influential family figure.

“Cody’s that big brother that goes off to college and you don’t really see him every now and then but you get excited when he comes back into town,” Mysterio stated on ESPN. “You want that stamp of approval from him.”

Rhodes publicly agreed with the internal sentiment that Dominik is the future, noting the young star’s professional growth and passion for the industry.

“Dom Mysterio is probably my favorite example,” Rhodes said. “Dom Mysterio does not have the amount of live events that we used to have, although he’s working multiple companies for WWE at the moment. Special talent. He’s somebody that’s often cited internally — I don’t think I’m giving anything away here — as somebody who’s gonna be the future of the WWE. He’s one of the ones that when it’s said, I believe it. I think I’m gonna come to a WWE show in 15 years and pay money to see and it will probably be Dom Mysterio on the top of the card, because he’s figuring out how to do it.”

Rhodes praised Dominik’s passion for wrestling, acknowledging that his father, Rey Mysterio, is regarded as the greatest luchador of all time with respect to El Santo. Rhodes further emphasized the confidence he has in the young star.

“Dom is special. There’s a few that I see on that list and that one for sure — I don’t wanna be overly confident… I certainly believe it. He’s somebody I’m gonna go pay to see at an event in 15 years,” Rhodes concluded.

Mysterio is now scheduled to challenge John Cena for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.