Dominik Mysterio Reveals Underrated Eddie Guerrero Skill

Dominik Mysterio has named an underrated Eddie Guerrero trait.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently had an interview with Billboard. He talked about things such as his SummerSlam victory over AJ Styles, potentially beating Gunther’s 666 days IC title reign record and more.

When asked to describe an in-ring skill of Eddie Guerrero that doesn’t get enough appreciation, Dominik Mysterio noted that the late legend had a ring IQ like no other and that was the secret of his success:

“I believe his ring IQ. People see how good he was inside the ring, what he did and how he achieved those things [because] his moves were great, but the way he would put things together and how he could be able to manipulate feelings based off what he was doing with his movements, I think that was severely underrated.”

Dirty Dom discussed how no one who got in the ring with Guerrero can say that he wasn’t the best person to work with. The Judgment Day member explained that Eddie was the best person if you needed to change things on the fly during a match and reiterated that the wrestling veteran’s ring IQ was his most underrated skill.

Dominik Mysterio was last seen in action during this week’s Raw in a match against Dragon Lee. He won the bout after a third El Grande Americano made his debut. You can check out more about it here.