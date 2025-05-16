Dominik Mysterio: Today is the Best Era of WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik “Dirty Dom” Mysterio claims the current WWE era surpasses the legendary Attitude Era in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.

Ahead of WWE’s Tampa takeover, Mysterio boldly challenged wrestling’s conventional wisdom.

“A lot of people would say the Attitude Era is the best era in wrestling, or like the most money-driven era in wrestling,” Mysterio stated. “But I think this current era that we are in has it beat by miles.”

The second-generation superstar elaborated:

“We’re doing some of the best work that we have ever done. Whether it’s storylines, whether it’s in-ring wrestling, merchandise that we’re producing—just everything is top level from WWE right now.”

Mysterio highlighted WWE’s ability to stage multi-night takeovers as proof. “Four nights in Tampa—Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground, Raw, and NXT again—that wouldn’t have happened back then, especially in one place,” he explained.

The Tampa takeover features events across four consecutive nights at the Yuengling Center from May 24-27.

Mysterio, who trained in Tampa with Jay Lethal, views the events as a homecoming. “I spent six months of my time out there. So to be able to come back home to Tampa with the whole WWE takeover, I’m very excited.”