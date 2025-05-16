Dirty Dom Plans to Cement Legacy in AAA, Outshine Father’s Mexican Wrestling Impact

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has revealed plans to expand his legacy into Mexico following WWE’s acquisition of Triple A in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.

“It was very surprising because I never thought it would have been possible,” Mysterio said of the acquisition. “They actually purchased AAA—that’s so huge. That is, if not the biggest company out in Mexico, the one that has the most history with not only the Mysterio name but so many other lineages and luchadors.”

The second-generation superstar sees this as an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream.

“Before I even started wrestling and training, it was always a dream of mine to wrestle in Mexico with Triple A,” Mysterio confessed. “I’ve always wanted to continue the Mysterio legacy and do it better than he did in every way, shape, and form.”

With his trademark heel bravado, Mysterio didn’t hold back regarding his famous father, who became an international sensation through his innovative high-flying style in Mexico.

“I’m currently in WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio,” he boldly claimed. “So I would love to go to Triple A and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done.”

Mysterio emphasized his intention to overshadow his father’s legendary status: