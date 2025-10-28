Triple Threat Title Match Added To Saturday Night’s Main Event

Dominik Mysterio has found himself in a difficult situation.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featured a #1 Contenders match between Penta and Rusev to determine the next challenger for Dirty Dom’s IC title.

A backstage segment before the bout saw Mysterio calling someone for help. This came after his Judgment Day teammates brushed the IC Champion off when Dominik asked them to step up.

The help Mysterio called for turned out to be Rayo and Bravo Americano. They attacked both Penta and Rusev during the bout, leading to a No Contest finish.

This trick did not lead to the results Dom was hoping for, however, as General Manager Adam Pearce later confronted the current champion. The WWE Official announced that the IC title will now be defended in a triple threat, with both contenders getting a shot at the belt this Saturday.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Card

The upcoming edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be taking place from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend on November 1. You can check out the updated match card for the show below: