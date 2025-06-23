Dominik Mysterio Shares Throwback Moment with Trish Stratus

On WWE TV, Dominik Mysterio has made clear that he doesn’t like many people, and while Liv Morgan is among those he does like, Trish Stratus is another woman he holds in high regard. On X, the reigning Intercontinental Champion shared that he and Stratus had recreated a photo from his youth. In both photos, Stratus is holding Mysterio in her arms. Mysterio added that Stratus is the “best thing to ever come out of Canada.”

Best thing to ever come out of Canada @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/5EV3bOUVzH — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) June 22, 2025

The side-by-side shots offer a heartfelt look at how far Mysterio has come in his WWE journey, and highlight Stratus’ longstanding support of the second-generation star. Not just known as the child of one of the greatest of all time, Dominik continues to establish his own name in wrestling away from his father.

Mysterio captured the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41, the ‘Dirty’ Superstar’s first taste of singles gold with WWE. Time will tell how long he remains champion, but Trish Stratus is behind Mysterio all the way.