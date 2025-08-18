Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Set for AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide

WWE has officially announced a blockbuster match for the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the prestigious AAA Mega Championship on September 12 in Las Vegas. The bout was confirmed following an explosive main event at Triplemanía XXXIII, where Dominik issued a rematch challenge after interference cost him the title last weekend.

After a controversial four-way match at Triplemanía XXXIII, where Vikingo retained the gold due to AJ Styles’ interference, Dominik Mysterio is determined to right the wrongs and capture AAA’s top prize. The rematch is set to headline what’s quickly become the most anticipated Worlds Collide event yet.

Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Dominik Mysterio enters Worlds Collide with major momentum after recently capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship and surviving the chaos of Triplemanía XXXIII. Fresh off a major SummerSlam win over AJ Styles, he finds himself at the brink of world title glory. Across the ring stands El Hijo del Vikingo, a two-time and current AAA Mega Champion whose spectacular high-flying style and successful defenses against top challengers (including Chad Gable and Dominik himself) have solidified his reputation as one of AAA’s elite. This clash pits Mysterio’s determination and rising star power against the proven excellence and dynamic offense of Vikingo, promising a world championship showdown at the highest level.

This match is more than just a title opportunity. It’ represents another milestone in Dominik Mysterio’s career, and a showcase of WWE’s next generation. With the AAA Mega Championship and franchise player status at stake, the “Dirty” one is ready to make his biggest statement yet. Positioned at the forefront of WWE’s new brand extension and global strategy, Mysterio’s challenge for the world title cements him as a potential cornerstone for the company’s future heading into the fall season.

