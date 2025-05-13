Dominik Mysterio Discusses ‘Surreal’ WrestleMania 41 Victory

Dominik Mysterio did not expect the reaction he got at WrestleMania 41.

The young star has had 3 matches at the Show of Shows before this year but none of those experiences had been a good one for Dirty Dom. He had lost all three of his Mania matches for one. And the fact that all three bouts involved his father Rey Mysterio in some capacity made things even worse.

When asked about his experience at the Biggest Event of Them All this year during his Casual Conversations interview, Dominik said that it was a surreal experience. He didn’t fail to point out that it was his first WrestleMania match that didn’t involve his father:

“For me, it felt super surreal, right? I was 0-3 at WrestleMania. All of my other matches at WrestleMania had something to do with my deadbeat, whether I was tagging with him, wrestling against him or tagging with someone else against him and someone else. So everything it had to do with him. So the fact that I was walking into this WrestleMania alone as myself, Dirty Dom, the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

A Huge Blessing: Dominik Mysterio

The WrestleMania match saw Bron Breakker defending his Intercontinental Championship against Dom, Finn Balor, and Penta. The crowd erupted when the 28-year-old managed to win the bout and Mysterio took his time celebrating his win as the fans gave him one of the loudest cheers of the show.

Dominik Mysterio discussed how he did not expect people who booed him at his entrance to cheer the outcome of the bout. According to him, it again proves that he’s better than his dad: