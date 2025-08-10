It’s Surreal: Dominik Mysterio On Being WWE’s Loved Heel

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has pulled off a rare feat in wrestling, organically flipping from reviled heel to fan favorite. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, ‘Dirty Dom’ reflected on the change that has come about without drastically altering his character.

“It’s surreal. I haven’t changed a thing,” he said. “I’m still Dirty Dom, the deadbeat dad. We don’t even talk about Voldemort anymore.”

The change was stark at SummerSlam, where fans roared for Dominik despite his matchup against beloved veteran AJ Styles. For Mysterio, boos or cheers all mean the same thing when the reaction is loud enough.

“As long as they’re making noise, I’m good. I’m just having fun, collecting gold.”

Dominik’s popularity highlights a modern wrestling trend where the ideas of clear-cut good-guys and bad-guys are becoming increasingly blurred. With fans having greater access to wrestlers than ever before, fans are able to see more of what goes into making Dominik’s character.

Mysterio could soon have more gold around his waist as he is set to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. Despite Mysterio’s stated opposition to lucha’s past, especially his father, expect a raucous ovation of ‘Dirty Dom’ at the event.