Donovan Dijak On WWE Exit, Retribution & ‘Burned Bridges’

Former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to reflect on his journey in wrestling and his abrupt release from WWE earlier this year. Dijak was with the promotion for seven years and had runs in NXT and on the main roster. Dijak never held gold in WWE but has already won a championship now he’s back on the indies.

On Leaving WWE

When sharing that he’d be exiting WWE in a letter, Dijak claimed that the promotion had “stonewalled” attempts to negotiate a new deal. Now out of the company, Dijak is looking forward to what’s to come.

- Advertisement -

“[I’m feeling] Excited. Yeah, it took a little bit of time to get over the initial waves of emotions, mostly disappointment, frustration and fear. But now I’m in a really good spot because I’ve had a good solid week of let’s call it return on investment

“This past week has been outstanding for me because it’s validating in a lot of ways to receive such a response. Not just a response online, because that’s one level of the pie, but really more of a tangible response. Like you’re booked here, you’re booked here, you’re booked here, you have seminars here, you’re a trainer here now. There’s just this outpouring of like, Hey, you still have a lot of value.”

On If He’s Burned Bridges With WWE

With his letter, Dijak made his views on WWE ‘stonewalling’ his attempts to sign a new deal crystal clear. When asked if his very public display may have hurt his chances at a return, Dijak argued that nothing he wrote was dishonest.

“If that letter burned a bridge with WWE, then they need to take a long hard look at themselves because everything in that letter is true and it’s what they did. So if me telling the truth about their actions, burns a bridge, then maybe they should consider changing their actions because that doesn’t reflect well on them. All I did was say what you did to me.”

“I didn’t scorn anyone, I didn’t throw anyone under the bus. I didn’t call anyone names or throw out thoughts or allegations or anything like that. All I said was these are the facts of exactly what happened to me.”

- Advertisement -

On Being At Forbidden Door

Mere days after his WWE exit, Dijak teased appearing at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door and whilst he wasn’t shown on-screen, he was backstage at the event.

Dijak: “I did not talk to Tony [Khan]… some phone calls were made, we saw where we could go and Steve [from Paragon] has enough connections at AEW where it was, I don’t know who’s in charge of green lighting who goes backstage, but in some capacity, I was approved to be backstage. I was welcomed with open arms. Tons of my old friends were there, I got to have a great long conversation with Swerve.”

- Advertisement -

On Retribution

During his WWE run, Dijak worked as Retribution T-Bar though the group struggled to make an impact on the main roster. According to the ex-Superstar, the idea for the group was agreed upon long before the wrestlers were picked.

“Retribution existed before the members of it were selected in any capacity. The original group of Retribution that you saw on Monday Night Raw was a bunch of writers and extras all wearing those head-to-toe blacks and throwing Molotov cocktails at a generator.

“I say, All right, I’m gonna go make my pitch to Vince because I have some names in mind. I have a concept in mind. Because right now on TV, this is kind of getting laughed at right?… It looks like a bunch of school kids jumping around, playing at recess. That’s that’s the general thought process.”

Dijak filmed a brief vignette in his basement and presented it to Vince McMahon who after watching spoke about the importance of professionalism to the Superstar.

“I made the pitch about Retribution. He was like ‘You need to have more respect you know for these board members, these CEOs.’ Then he goes ‘not me’, like he’s one of the boys. And it’s just a very confusing message and I’m like yes sir. Sounds good. Yeah, I’ll be more professional next time. And then I left and nothing happened for another two or three weeks.”

On If FOX Had An Issue With Retribution

Following his own release from WWE, fellow Retribution member Mace said Retribution was scrapped as many saw it as too similar to Antifa. On the podcast, Dijak addressed the rumor that FOX, the broadcaster of SmackDown, had an issue with the group.

“I never heard that in an official capacity. I never saw a report that said that. But yes, that is the rumor I heard that Fox did not like Retribution, which for the record they had every right… I had pitched entrance masks where we rip them off, and we reveal who we are. And this is why we’re angry and all these other things. We were not going that route. We were going a different route. And we were told that our names were T-Bar, Slapjack and Mace and Reckoning and Retaliation and we were like uh oh.”