DoorDash Becomes Official Delivery Partner of WWE and UFC in New TKO Partnership

TKO Group Holdings has announced a major partnership making DoorDash the Official On-Demand Delivery Partner of both WWE and UFC, marking the food delivery platform’s significant expansion into sports entertainment sponsorship.

The partnership will see DoorDash serve as a Presenting Partner for a future WWE Premium Live Event and a 2026 UFC numbered event, while also collaborating on original content featuring WWE Superstars and utilizing UFC athletes as brand ambassadors.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome DoorDash to the TKO family,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing & Digital at TKO Global Partnerships. “Our partnership will deliver first-of-its-kind integrations, content, and experiences, and unlock even more opportunities connecting families to the exciting entertainment of WWE and fight fans to the world of UFC.”

Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash, emphasized the alignment between brands: “At DoorDash, we’re all about connecting people to what they love, whether that’s their favorite meal, moment, or match, and together with TKO, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the thrill of live sports and entertainment.”

The deal provides DoorDash access to WWE and UFC’s combined audience of over one billion fans across 210+ countries, with 49% falling in the coveted 18-34 demographic and approximately 40% female viewership for each brand. DoorDash will maintain an ongoing presence across UFC’s digital ecosystem, including integration on @UFC social media platforms.