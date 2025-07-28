New El Grande Americano Appears On WWE Raw

The El Grande Americano mystery grew even deeper during the July 28, episode of WWE Raw, with a new masked man making is presence felt. This Americano, the third overall, not just appeared, but got involved in a majo title match.

The match in question was the Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Title defense against LWO. The first El Grande Americano emerged mid-match, and based on his height, build, and striking technique, it was Ludwig Kaiser under the mask. The German has portrayed Americano in the wake of Chad Gable, the first Americano’s, injury.

Kaiser was chased to the back by Dragon Lee before another Americano, hopped the guardrail and interfered. This moment allowed for the Judgment Day to retain their titles in a shocking moment on WWE Raw.

A 2ND EL GRANDE AMERICANO?! ?



JUDGEMENT DAY WIN THE MATCH!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4IlBYdIdPU — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 29, 2025

On commentary, Michael Cole was stunned, telling fans “That’s not the same man, who is this?!” Corey Graves, who has been on Raw amid Pat McAfee’s ongoing hiatus, summed up the situation, sharing that “We’ve got a new mystery on our hands.”

No identity has been confirmed for this second El Grande Americano, but the intrigue has deepened just as WWE heads into SummerSlam. With two Americanos on Raw and three overall, this development has everyone guessing.