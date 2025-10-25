Wrestler Involved In Infamous KnokX Pro Incident Spotted On SmackDown

An unexpected name was spotted on SmackDown.

The opening segment of this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show saw Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre exchanging words before their WWE Championship match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rhodes removed his jacket and tie towards the end to fight Drew, but it was Jimmy Uso who got physical first. The Samoan Star jumped McIntyre from behind and the two brawled until a number of security guards pulled them apart.

This rivalry continued through the episode as Jimmy brawled with Drew in a backstage segment later in the show. The two then faced each other in a No DQ match in the main event.

Doug Malo Spotted On SmackDown

Fans posted videos of this segment after the broadcast, noting that one of the security guards trying to pull McIntyre and Uso apart was none other than Doug Malo:

Malo is an indie wrestler who was involved in the infamous Raja Jackson incident earlier this year. He was the person who pulled Jackson off Syko Stu when Jackson attacked the indie star during a KnokX Pro wrestling event.

The son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja was arrested on Felony charges over the attack, and he is currently facing trial.