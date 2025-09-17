Drake’s “Nokia” Named Official Theme Song For WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE has announced a major music partnership for its inaugural Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event this Saturday, September 20. In a post on his social media accounts, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the song “Nokia” by superstar recording artist Drake will serve as an official theme song for the show.

The move continues WWE’s strategy of integrating high-profile music artists into its programming, following appearances and involvement from stars like Travis Scott, Jelly Roll, and Cardi B earlier this year. In his announcement, Triple H highlighted the significance of the partnership for the big event.

“An event as big as #Wrestlepalooza needs an artist as big as @Drake and the song to match. “NOKIA” is an Official Theme Song of @WWE’s Wrestlepalooza.”

The event, which takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, is set to be one of the biggest of the year. The card features the in-ring return of AJ Lee after more than a decade, as she teams with her husband CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. It will also feature anencounter between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The previously unconfirmed WWE Championship match has also been added to the official lineup. The full card for WWE Wrestlepalooza is below:

WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)