Drew McIntyre Reveals What His Final Act In Wrestling Will Be

Drew McIntyre has revealed what his final chapter in wrestling might look like.

The former World Champion recently spoke to SI to promote his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Randy Orton. During the interview he was asked about the recent reunion of 3MB at Jinder Mahal’s wedding and if we can see the group reuniting on TV.

The Scottish Warrior said that he has actually talked about the same with both Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. Drew McIntyre previously mentioned that his current goal is getting the world title back but he can see the band getting back together eventually:

“Yeah, there’s gonna be. I tell Heath and Jinder all the time. I was like I’m gonna do what I gotta do. I’m gonna, as I mentioned, get what is mine. But eventually when I feel like it’s getting close to time, I’m about to say goodbye. That’s when I throw my mates a bone. We reform 3MB. I don’t take any bumps. Heath takes all the bumps. Jinder might take a few in there. I’ll stand in the apron, air guitar like hell. Have a good old time.”

Never To Be Seen Again: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre discussed how people’s memory of 3MB is different than how the group was perceived at the time of its original run. He then claimed that he might give fans the treat of the group’s reunion before retiring and leaving the wrestling business for good: