Watch: What Happened With Drew McIntyre After SmackDown Went Off Air

Drew McIntyre continued his argument with Nick Aldis after SmackDown.

The main event match between Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black on the latest episode of the Blue Branded Show ended abruptly when the Scottish Warrior showed up out of nowhere and delivered a Claymore to the referee.

McIntyre then started brawling with the Undisputed WWE Champion, with Black joining in on the post-match beatdown. Damian Priest showed up as well, and the action continued until General Manager Nick Aldis came out.

Angry with the actions of Drew, Aldis announced an indefinite suspension for the former world champion, and the show went off air with the two arguing over it.

WWE later released a video showing Drew being escorted out of the arena by company officials, including Robert Roode, who now works as a producer behind the scenes:

What Happened After SmackDown

While Drew McIntyre left the arena after the broadcast ended, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest remained in the ring. The two babyfaces had some fun with the crowd before finally leaving.

There were also a couple of dark matches that took place after the show. The first match saw Rusev squaring off against Sheamus while AJ Styles & Rey Fenix defended their tag team titles against The Judgment Day.

