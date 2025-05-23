Drew McIntyre Banged Up Ahead of SNME Cage Match

Drew McIntyre enters his steel cage match against Damien Priest this Saturday at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event less than 100% healthy. The 39-year-old former WWE Champion continues his heated rivalry with “The Archer of Infamy” following their encounter at WrestleMania 41.

While McIntyre defeated Priest in their Sin City Street Fight, he’s still recovering from Priest’s brutal post-match attack at Backlash, where the challenger chokeslammed McIntyre’s head through a table. The impact left McIntyre with lingering neck issues that persist ten days later.

“I can’t turn my head all the way left yet,” McIntyre told the Orlando Sentinel. “Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by.”

Despite entering a dangerous steel cage match with limited mobility, the Scottish Warrior acknowledges how wrestler safety protocols have evolved over time.

“If you’re injured, it’s something to take care of,” McIntyre explained. “Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past, I’ve worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run.”

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event broadcasts live from Tampa, Florida on NBC and Peacock at 8 PM ET this Saturday.