Drew McIntyre Calls Infamous Post-Match Segment The ‘Worst Moment Of His Life’

Drew McIntyre has called the infamous post-match segment from the 2022 Clash at the Castle event the “worst moment of his life.” The former WWE Champion unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the historic UK stadium show.

The loss was a major disappointment for the largely pro-McIntyre crowd, but the segment that followed the match drew even more criticism. After the bout, McIntyre was joined in the ring by boxing legend Tyson Fury, and the two sang “American Pie” to the deflated audience.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, McIntyre did not hold back his feelings about the moment.

“I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and getting the first stadium show since SummerSlam 92’ and getting the main event,” McIntyre said. “I wasn’t happy getting s*rewed and the worst moment of my life singing that stupid song afterwards.”

McIntyre is currently off WWE television recovering from an elbow injury he suffered during a Steel Cage match in late May. There is no timetable for his return.