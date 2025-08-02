Drew McIntyre Calls Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam Cash-In “Karma” for CM Punk

Drew McIntyre expressed satisfaction with Seth Rollins’ dramatic Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025, telling WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelly that the shocking turn of events was “karma” for his longtime rival.

In a stunning conclusion to SummerSlam’s opening night at MetLife Stadium, CM Punk defeated GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, only to immediately lose it when Seth Rollins revealed his knee injury was a ruse and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

“Karma’s a hell of a thing,” McIntyre said in the digital exclusive interview. “I’ve been watching what’s been going on on Raw with Seth. Seth and I, professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it.”

Revenge for Past Interference

McIntyre’s comments reference CM Punk’s pattern of interference that cost the Scottish Warrior championship opportunities at WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle in 2024. Their bitter rivalry began when McIntyre injured Punk during the 2024 Royal Rumble, leading to Punk’s extended absence with a torn triceps.

The feud between McIntyre and Punk was notable for its genuine animosity, with both wrestlers acknowledging real personal feelings behind their on-screen conflict. Their rivalry concluded with Punk winning a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024.

Rollins’ cash-in, dubbed “the Ruse of the Century” by commentator Michael Cole, saw him discard his crutches and knee brace before attacking an exhausted Punk moments after his championship victory. The move left Punk’s title reign lasting just over five minutes and gave McIntyre a sense of vindication after his rival’s brief moment of glory was cut short.