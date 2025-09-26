Drew McIntyre Cast in Highlander Reboot Alongside Dave Bautista

Drew McIntyre has officially been cast in Amazon MGM Studios’ Highlander reboot from United Artists, directed by Chad Stahelski, where he will star opposite Dave Bautista and Henry Cavill as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character, MacLeod. This news was first reported by Rosy Cordero for Deadline.

The movie is expected to modernize the Highlander mythos, adding new dynamics with the MacLeod brothers storyline.

This marks a major Hollywood role for McIntyre, who is a two-time WWE Champion and has previously acted alongside Dave Bautista. The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang.

Drew McIntyre’s casting alongside Henry Cavill in Highlander brings a high-profile wrestling star into a major film franchise, elevating both the reboot and McIntyre’s profile beyond WWE.

The screenplay is written by Michael Finch and reimagines the 1986 cult classic Highlander, which originally centered on immortal warriors battling through centuries.

Filming was set to begin soon, but production is now anticipated to start in early 2026 after Henry Cavill sustained an injury during pre-production.