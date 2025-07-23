Rhea Ripley Defends Drew McIntyre in Viral Stinkface Controversy

Drew McIntyre’s recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast was loaded with interesting stories, but it was his comment about Rhea Ripley’s ‘stinkface’ routine at live events that have people talking.

McIntyre’s remarks, acknowledging Ripley’s social media impact ring, received backlash from certain fans who found the joke inappropriate.

“It’s amazing to watch it grow. It’s unbelievable the power of social media. From an engagement perspective, [I’m] the most powerful in the company besides Rhea Ripley’s a**. I’ve seen the numbers. These are facts.”

I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/FnmZMXd2ae — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) July 21, 2025

Rhea Ripley defended McIntyre, clarifying that the joke wasn’t malicious.

“Guys… I understand. But it really wasn’t malicious.” – Rhea Ripley