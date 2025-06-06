Drew McIntyre Confirms He Walked Out Of 2025 Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre has commented on reports from the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, where he was reportedly screaming and cursing backstage and stormed out of the building over frustrations with the men’s Rumble match.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre confirmed he did indeed leave the arena. He explained it’s his way of handling his temper professionally.

“I will tell you that I was not happy. I invented a few swear words, and then I left the building,” McIntyre stated. “I left the building because I’m a professional… I blow up big time every couple of years, but every time I get upset, it somehow makes the internet because it’s such a scene. Generally, I don’t, but my thing is, I’m going to leave the building.”

He detailed his reasoning for walking away from a volatile situation. “I would walk down and punch somebody in the face, because that’s who I am. But I’m also professional, so I’d rather take myself out of this situation because I know how bad my temper is,” he explained.

“And sometimes, when you calm down, things are not as they seem. So I’ve learned to just walk away. That’s the adult thing to do.” He then added his final thought on the process: “Calm down, look at the things, and then, if you still feel the same, knock somebody out.”